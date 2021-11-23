Edmonds Lions Club members provide Thanksgiving feast for local families

Members of the Edmonds Lions Club are making Thanksgiving brighter this year for two local families in need.

Club members donated five boxes of food and a pie for each of the families, both from Edmonds-area elementary schools. QFC provided a turkey for each household.

The food was delivered Monday by Lions Club members Vern Woods, Matthew Ulrich, Dave Sullivan and Jim Forgey. Lions Club member Deanne Bilsborough of Edward Jones on 5th Avenue South provided her office as a drop-off area for the 38 club members to leave their donated food items.