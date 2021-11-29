Edmonds Lions Club sponsoring warm clothing drive starting Dec. 1

The Edmonds Lions Club is sponsoring a warm clothing drive beginning Dec. 1, to benefit Clothes for Kids.

The Lions are collecting warm clothes — including coats, hats, mittens, scarves, sweaters, jeans and pants — for kindergarten- to high school-age children. Collection boxes are located at Edmonds’ Ace Hardware, 550 5th Ave. S.; Edward Jones Financial Advisors, 210 5th Ave. S., Suite 104; Peoples Bank, 201 Main St.; QFC in Mukilteo’s Harbour Pointe Shopping Center; Dr. Swedberg Eye Care, 21827 76th Ave. W. and Mel & Mia’s, 7530 Olympic View Dr.

All collected clothing will be donated to the Clothes for Kids, which provides school wardrobes to children in need in the Edmonds School District. If you have any questions, call Sandy at 425-478-3138.