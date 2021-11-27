Edmonds Police Blotter: Nov. 16-21, 2021

Nov. 16

22200 block Highway 99: Multiple subjects were arrested for warrants.

19500 block 88th Avenue West: A resident discovered an unknown person re-directed their mail to another address.

22000 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled at a car dealership.

23200 block Highway 99: A man was removed from a property after refusing to leave when told to do so.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for violating a no-contact court order.

1300 block 6th Place South: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

21900 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for a warrant.

Nov. 17

7600 block 212th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for DUI after she was found slumped over in the driver’s seat of a vehicle with an infant in backseat.

7900 block 236th Street Southwest: A stolen vehicle was recovered after police responded to a suspicious vehicle report.

500 block Holly Drive: Firearms were turned over to the Edmonds Police Department.

8500 block 186th Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal confrontation between a driver and a dog walker.

11000 block 19th Avenue South: Edmonds police assisted the Everett Police Department with attempting to locate a robbery suspect. The suspect was not found.

8800 block Holly Drive: Edmonds police assisted the Everett Police Department with attempting to locate an armed robbery suspect. The suspect was not located.

23400 block 76th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for DUI after police responded to a complaint.

19800 block 83rd Place West: A residence was burglarized.

24100 block Highway 99: Two shoplifting suspects — a man and a woman — were arrested for warrants.

600 block 5th Avenue South: Tools were stolen from a vehicle. Police said some of the tools might have been located in a stolen vehicle recovered by another police agency.

Nov. 18

21600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle.

6300 block 33rd Avenue Northeast: Edmonds police assisted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office with attempting to locate a burglary suspect. No suspects were located.

21900 block Highway 99: A nuisance call resulted in a warrant arrest.

22900 block 102nd Place West: A laptop was stolen from a residence.

21900 block Highway 99: A counterfeit $100 bill was used at a local restaurant. The suspect fled on foot.

21900 block Highway 99: Two suspects stole from a store. One was contacted and removed from the business.

8400 block 198th Street Southwest: A firearm was reported stolen from a vehicle parked in the owner’s driveway.

7900 block 191st Street Southwest: A home was burglarized and jewelry was stolen.

200 block Main Street: A driver was arrested for hit and run after causing a collision.

Nov. 19

21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

7600 block 212th Street Southwest: Police responded to a report of threats made at a school.

7200 block 224th Street Southwest: A business was burglarized.

22500 block 76th Avenue West: A locked storage was broken into and property was stolen.

7200 block 213th Place Southwest: A subject was arrested for violating a no-contact order.

500 block Alder Street: A resident reported that a mail carrier signed their name on packages for delivery to their home while they were not present.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for theft.

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: A local resident was scammed out of $500.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was removed from a business after shoplifting.

23900 block 104th Avenue West: A juvenile was taken to a hospital after suffering injuries during a domestic assault. Misdemeanor charges were referred to the prosecutor’s office

23200 block 96th Avenue West: A house was broken into by unknown suspect(s) while the homeowner was away.

8500 block 242nd Street Southwest: Police responded to a verbal argument between a man and a woman. The man left the scene and the woman was visibly upset. No assault was reported.

8100 block 238th Street Southwest: Police responded to a disturbance at a local convenience store. An attempted assault was reported.

Nov. 20

22100 block Highway 99: A vehicle was broken into. A window was broken to gain entry.

22100 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for a warrant.

300 block 9th Avenue South: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

7500 block 212th Street Southwest: A vehicle was stolen from a parking lot.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A doctor was threatened by a patient’s spouse.

23600 block Highway 99: A warrant subject was arrested after police positively identified the subject’s vehicle.

100 block Pine Street: An intoxicated woman was arrested for assault and resisting arrest.

Nov. 21

21900 block Highway 99: A driver was arrested during a traffic stop for failure to use a turn signal. He was arrested for DUI.

23200 block Highway 99: Police responded to a verbal argument between a boyfriend and girlfriend.

10000 block 242nd Place Southwest: A subject was trespassed from a property.

23600 block Highway 99: A suspect stole property from a business and assaulted an employee during a flight. The subject was arrested and booked into jail.

23600 block Highway 99: A theft occurred and the suspects fled in a vehicle.

22500 block Highway 99: A man exposed and touched himself in front of coffee shop employees. The investigation is ongoing.

Nov. 22

7900 block 211th Place Southwest: Police responded to a verbal argument between a married couple.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: Edmonds police assisted the Lynnwood Police Department with locating a first-degree burglary suspect.

7800 block 196th Street Southwest: A commercial business was burglarized.

7500 block 208th Street Southwest: A work van was stolen from an apartment complex.

1200 block 8th Avenue South: Unknown suspect(s) entered a homeowner’s garage and prowled their vehicle.

100 block 4th Avenue South: A vehicle window was broken and property was stolen from inside.

9100 block 206th Street Southwest: A check and other mail was stolen from a mailbox. The suspect attempted to deposit the check at a bank, but the account was frozen.

8100 block 236th Street Southwest: A subject threw a can of soda at a vehicle. The vehicle fled and was not located. The subject was later contacted and offered social services.

21900 block Highway 99: A subject was removed from a local business.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was detained for shoplifting and arrested for a warrant.

21900 block Highway 99: A subject was removed from a business after they were caught shoplifting.

23600 block Highway 99: A man stole merchandise from a business.

23600 block Highway 99: A bike was stolen while the victim was shopping at a grocery store.

23500 block 78th Avenue West: Police responded to an argument between a stepmother and stepdaughter. No assault occurred.