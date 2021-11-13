Edmonds Police Blotter: Nov. 2-8, 2021

Nov. 2

7700 block Olympic View Drive: Police contacted an intoxicated man attempting to hitchhike and arrested him for outstanding warrants.

23500 block Highway 99: A subject reporting a domestic assault by their ex was ultimately arrested as the primary aggressor.

9700 block Edmonds Way: Officers interrupted a commercial burglary in progress.

7600 block 212th Street Southwest: A juvenile female student was assaulted by another juvenile female student.

7200 block 182nd Street Southwest: Photography equipment was stolen out of a vehicle overnight.

22000 block Highway 99: A man was removed from a location.

7300 block 216th Street Southwest: Theft of a wallet from a doctor’s office reported.

7600 block 212th Street Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

22200 block Highway 99: A resident called to report a domestic assault but claimed no issues after police arrived. Officers were unable to determine if an assault occurred.

100 block 2nd Avenue North: A mother and son argued over the date of an upcoming flight.

20900 block 70th Avenue West: A man was reported missing from a behavioral health treatment facility.

23400 block 92nd Avenue West: Police received a report of a suspicious text messages sent to a juvenile.

22000 block Highway 99: A vehicle failed to stop for a traffic violation.

Nov. 3

23600 block Highway 99: A man who stole groceries from a store was removed from the location.

23200 block 100th Avenue West: A man was removed from a location.

200 block 5th Avenue North: A gun was turned in to police to be destroyed.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A lost wallet was recovered but some items were determined to be missing.

21500 block 73rd Place West: A person made claims their ex-boyfriend put bleach into their contact case.

24100 block Highway 99: Merchandise was stolen from a department store.

200 block 2nd Avenue South: A suspect damaged property with graffiti.

22500 block 76th Avenue West: A fheft was reported from a storage unit

23600 block Highway 99: A stolen vehicle fled from officers, striking two vehicles. No pursuit was initiated.

Nov. 4

1000 block 5th Avenue South: A condo complex common area and individual storage rooms were burglarized.

22000 block Highway 99: A previously removed subject was returned to a business. No criminal charges sought.

23200 block 75th Avenue West: A political candidate reported receipt of a disturbing email.

17100 block 76th Avenue West: A mailbox was broken into and items stolen.

1200 block 6th Avenue South: A vehicle prowl was reported. No known theft.

7400 block 218th Street Southwest: A vehicle parked on public right of way over 72 hours with expired tabs was impounded as abandoned.

7200 block 224th Street Southwest: An unidentified subject attempted to pry open secure condominium complex doors. No entry was made.

21100 block 77th Place West: A juvenile walking home from school believed they were being followed.

500 block Maple Street: A found wallet was turned in for safekeeping. Attempts to contact the owner were unsuccessful.

23400 block 99th Place West: A vehicle window was discovered broken by unknown suspect(s).

1100 block 5th Avenue South: A vehicle owner scared away a possible prowler.

Nov. 5

21900 block Highway 99: A vehicle driver failed to stop for an attempted a traffic stop.

22100 block Highway 99: A man was arrested on a warrant then released at the hospital due to medical reasons.

8400 block 240th Street Southwest: A 911 call with a disturbance heard in background determined to be a verbal domestic incident.

8400 block 240th Street Southwest: A patrol car backed into a pole. No injuries.

22600 block 105th Avenue West: A man was caught by homeowner prowling vehicle in a driveway. He was booked into jail.

23700 block 96th Place West: A delivered package was stolen from a residence.

22900 block 102nd Place West: An unidentified suspect was recorded on security video prowling a vehicle.

100 block West Dayton Street: A business employee reported a suspicious voicemail from a former employee.

22900 block 102nd Place West: Multiple vehicles were discovered prowled.

1000 block 5th Avenue South: A purse was found outside of a residence. Owner not located.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: An adult subject was reported as missing.

21100 block 78th Avenue West: A locking mailbox was broken into.

7300 block 212th Street Southwest: A vehicle rear window was shattered outside a medical facility.

600 block Birch Street: A vehicle catalytic converter was stolen. A suspicious vehicle was seen in the area but not located.

18600 block Olympic View Drive: Residents received notification from a financial institution regarding fruadulent accounts in their names.

23800 block Highway 99: A man was removed from a business after causing a disturbance with staff and refusing to leave when asked.

21700 block 80th Avenue West: A locking mailbox was damaged by thieves in a red car. Suspects were interrupted by a neighbor.

10100 block Edmonds Way: A man was trespassed from a store after causing a disturbance.

400 block 3rd Avenue North: Subject reported continual harassing phone calls and messages.

24300 block Highway 99: A business fence line was cut and several vehicle windows damaged.

23600 block Highway 99: A previously removed subject returned to a business and committed theft. The suspect wasn’t located. Criminal charges were referred.

22900 block Highway 99: A woman was removed from an establishment.

Nov. 6

22500 block Highway 99: A subject was pepper-sprayed by an unknown person. Victim did not wish to press charges.

23600 block 107th Place West: A chainsaw found on the side of the road was turned in to police.

700 block Elm Place West: A vehicle prowl with no theft was reported.

600 block 7th Avenue North: Grafitti was found painted on the street.

22100 block Highway 99: A suspect vehicle in a hit-and-run collision was found unoccupied. A stolen firearm was recovered from inside.

18900 block Soundview Place: A resident reported a harassing phone call.

1100 block B Avenue South: A vehicle prowl was reported, with earrings and wallet with contents stolen.

24100 block Highway 99: An unidentified suspect stole items from a business and fled in a vehicle.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for shoplifting.

23900 block 84th Avenue Wes: A man was arrested for trespassing at a business.

Nov. 7

8100 block 236th Street Southwest: A car window was broken and a rearview mirror reported stolen

400 block 3rd Avenue North: A grandmother and granddaughter engaged in a verbal argument.

1000 block C Avenue: Police received a report of a vehicle prowl and theft of screwdriver.

22900 block 76th Avenue West: A verbal argument occurred between a couple.

1200 block 6th Avenue South: A vehicle window was broken and bags with tools and clothes stolen.

Nov. 8

8100 block Lake Ballinger Way: Subject’s vehicle was stolen from their workplace parking lot. No suspect information.

8500 block Main Street: A found duffle bag was turned in for safekeeping.

7600 block Lake Ballinger Way. A subject was arrested for violating a no-contact order and assaulting a victim.

1000 block 5th Avenue South: Storage lockers at a condominium complex were broken into.

700 block Elm Street: A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a vehicle.

700 block 14th Way Southwest: The victim reported a threatening phone call from stranger. The stranger was identified and charges were referred.

23500 block 95th Place West: A hospice nurse turned in a flashlight they found with suspicious white powder inside.

23000 block 108th Avenue West: A lock to a locking mailbox was discovered damaged.