Edmonds Police Blotter: Nov. 9-15, 2021

Nov. 9

22500 block Highway 99: A man was removed from a business at the request of staff.

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: Police responded to an argument between a dating couple.

22100 block Highway 99: A man’s vehicle was prowled and work tools were stolen. The suspects have not been identified.

23500 block 76th Avenue West: A traffic stop led to the driver being arrested for DUI.

200 block Railroad Avenue: A cell phone was stolen at the fishing pier.

700 block 15th Way Southwest: Cryptocurrency was transferred from an account without authorization.

24100 block Highway 99: Windows were broken out on two trucks.

7600 block Olympic View Drive: A prescription was reported lost or stolen during shipment.

22200 block Highway 99: Edmonds police assisted the Mountlake Terrace Police Department with a felony arrest.

22000 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for a warrant.

20800 block 17th Avenue South: Edmonds police took custody of a warrant subject who was arrested by another agency.

Nov. 10

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: Drive-thru windows were broken at two different businesses. Police think the suspect(s) used rocks.

8500 block 244th Street Southwest: A vehicle’s rear window was broken with a rock by an unknown suspect.

6800 block 162nd Place Southwest: A vehicle was broken into overnight and multiple items were stolen.

9200 block 215th Street Southwest: A third party reported a possible sexual assault involving two teenagers.

23600 block Highway 99: Shoplifters left a store with a cart full of merchandise.

23600 block Highway 99: A suspect stole a shopping cart with unpaid merchandise from a local retailer. The suspect was captured on video surveillance.

Nov. 11

7800 block 218th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled and jewelry and headphones were stolen.

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: A vehicle reported stolen out of Seattle was recovered at an Edmonds apartment complex.

21900 block 76th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen from a business parking lot.

24100 block Highway 99: A suspect stole from a store. Police were able to identify the suspect’s vehicle.

24000 block Firdale Avenue: Mail was stolen from a porch.

22100 block Highway 99: A vehicle was prowled and tools were stolen.

Nov. 12

8100 block 238th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for a warrant after police checked on reports of a suspicious vehicle.

9100 block Olympic View Drive: A resident reported being the victim of a rental property scam.

21900 block Highway 99: A theft was reported at a shopping center.

9300 block 244th Street Southwest: A wallet, keys and other miscellaneous items were stolen during vehicle prowl.

21100 block 78th Avenue West: A homeowner reported that someone threw a pumpkin at his door and damaged it.

21100 block 76th Avenue West: A driver hit a cyclist and fled the scene.

Nov. 13

21900 block Highway 99: Police responded to a verbal argument between a married couple.

22700 block 96th Avenue West: Officers responded to a verbal disturbance between a man and his mother.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was removed from a business after he was caught shoplifting.

9500 block 240th Street Southwest: Unknown suspect(s) broke a school window, entered the building and damaged property by discharging a fire extinguisher.

23600 block Highway 99: Police contacted a DUI suspect asleep inside a vehicle but the driver fled when officers approached them. The driver was identified and charges were referred for filing.

7100 block 220th Street Southwest: Multiple vehicles were damaged by a driver who fled from police shortly before. No injuries were reported.

Highway 99/220th Street Southwest: A road rage incident occurred and one subject may have displayed a firearm. No arrests were made.

800 block Poplar Way: A vehicle door lock was broken.

7300 block 215th Street Southwest: A domestic violence assault was reported but the suspect was gone prior to police arrival.

23700 block Edmonds Way: A business maintenance yard was burglarized after the suspect(s) cut the fence through a neighboring property.

23300 block Highway 99: Witnesses reported seeing a vehicle hit a construction sign and flee.

23600 block 76th Avenue West: A vehicle was stolen from in front the owner’s residence.

Nov. 14

7300 block 208th Street Southwest: A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

17200 block 73rd Avenue West: A child’s bicycle was stolen.

8100 block 236th Street Southwest: A rear window on a vehicle was broken. No theft was reported.

23900 block 76th Avenue West: A driver was arrested for a hit-and-run collision.

300 block 3rd Avenue South: A subject reported that their mail, which is still being delivered to a prior address, was opened by their ex-girlfriend.

23600 block Highway 99: A purse was stolen from a shopping cart at a store.

4000 block 165th Place Southwest: Edmonds police assisted the Lynnwood Police Department with a residential burglary. A glove was located in the backyard of the residence.

52nd Avenue West/Highway 99: Edmonds police assisted the Lynnwood Police Department with attempting to locate a suspect driving a stolen vehicle. The suspect was not found.

Nov. 15

800 block Aloha Street: A credit account was opened using stolen information.

9300 block 244th Street Southwest Two catalytic converters were stolen from vehicles.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was trespassed from a business after causing a disturbance with staff and customers.

19000 block 80th Avenue West: Police responded to a residential burglary. The suspect(s) forced their way into the residence and stole multiple items.

8400 block 238th Street Southwest: A vehicle was prowled.

18900 block 86th Place West: A woman removed her children from school without telling their father, who was concerned due to the mother’s “erratic behavior.”

21400 block Highway 99: A man was arrested after he kicked and damaged a business sign.