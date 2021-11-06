Edmonds Police Blotter: Oct. 26-Nov. 1, 2021

Oct. 26

21900 block Highway 99: A man was removed from a business for causing a disturbance.

8500 block 196th Street Southwest: A man was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, stolen tools and tools used to commit vehicle theft.

23000 block Highway 99: Multiple catalytic converters were stolen from a car lot.

700 block 4th Avenue South: Police responded to a verbal disturbance between a married couple arguing over business matters.

700 block Main Street: A driver threw items at vehicles and damaged one.

7000 block 181st Place Southwest: A man was arrested for assaulting his girlfriend.

19700 block 68th Avenue West: Edmonds police assisted the Lynnwood Police Department with attempting to locate a felony court order violation suspect. The suspect was not found.

Oct. 27

22500 block Highway 99: Officers assisted medics with conducting a welfare check on an unconscious man.

24300 block Highway 99: A vehicle was stolen from a business.

23600 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for shoplifting and multiple outstanding warrants.

21900 block 76th Avenue West: An officer assisted a subject in enrolling in a housing assistance program.

23800 block Highway 99: A transient man threw a garbage can at a vehicle and damaged it.

600 block 5th Avenue South: A business was burglarized.

300 block Admiral Way: Police responded to a physical altercation between siblings.

600 block Glen Street: An adult reported a family member molested them and their sibling when they were minors.

22200 block Highway 99: A man was removed from a motel after causing a disturbance.

22800 block 100th Avenue West: A purse and wallet were stolen after the owner accidentally left them in a shopping cart.

Oct. 28

7200 block 220th Street Southwest: Two subjects were arrested for outstanding warrants following a traffic stop.

22600 block 76th Avenue West: A resident told police that personal information documents were discovered stolen after the resident’s vehicle was serviced.

100 block Main Street: A business reported a payroll check had been altered and cashed.

22800 block Edmonds Way: A vehicle was prowled and items inside were stolen while the owner was working.

24300 block Highway 99: Two vehicles were stolen from a car dealership.

24100 block Highway 99: Two suspects stole merchandise from a business and fled in a black SUV.

23500 block Edmonds Way: Police responded to a verbal argument between a man and woman.

600 block 9th Avenue South: A credit card was stolen and used to make fraudulent purchases. The victim said the theft occurred after hiring a contractor.

22500 block Highway 99: A man stole from a business but was gone prior to police arrival.

23600 block Highway 99: A man stole a person’s phone while at a store. It was later recovered by a bystander. The suspect fled the scene and was not located.

24100 block Highway 99: A man stole from a business.

Oct. 29

22500 block Highway 99: Police responded to an assault involving business employees. The suspect was cited and released from the scene.

18200 block 36th Avenue West: Edmonds police assisted the Lynnwood Police Department with an assault report.

24100 block Highway 99: Police responded to a theft in progress. The suspect was removed.

19800 block 89th Place West: Juveniles were contacted in a park after hours. Police located drugs in their possession and charges were referred to juvenile courts.

100 block West Dayton Street: A hit-and-run collision was reported.

9400 block 244th Street Southwest: A road rage incident was reported.

Oct. 30

100 block West Main Street: Two divers in distress were rescued by Washington State Ferry personnel. No injuries were reported.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: Hospital patients caused a disturbance.

23600 block Highway 99: A stolen vehicle was recovered in a business parking lot.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was arrested for a warrant. Police also located narcotics in his possession.

Oct. 31

21900 block Highway 99: Subjects were removed from a grocery store after causing a disturbance.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A medical facility patient assaulted a nurse.

21900 block Highway 99: A suspect was arrested for shoplifting and assault after spitting on an employee.

Nov. 1

20900 block 70th Avenue West: Facility staff requested an ex-client be removed from the location.

21900 block Highway 99: Police investigated a domestic assault reported the day prior. Misdemeanor charge were referred to the prosecutor.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was removed from a store after a suspected shoplift.

24100 block Highway 99: Two men stole numerous items from a business and fled.

22200 block Highway 99: Police responded to a hit-and-run collision. No one was reported injured. The suspect was identified and DUI charges were referred to the Snohomish County Prosecutor’s Office.

100 block 2nd Avenue North: Parents had a verbal argument with their adult son.

200 block 5th Avenue North: A warrant subject was arrested by another law enforcement agency.