Edmonds Port Commission meeting agenda for Nov. 29, 2021

November 29, 2021

6:30pm

Special Commission Meeting

SPECIAL MEETING PORTION

I. CALL TO ORDER

II. RECESS TO EXECUTIVE SESSION

III. CLOSE EXECUTIVE SESSION

IV. COMMENCE REGULAR MEETING BUSINESS AT 7:00P.M.

V. FLAG SALUTE

VI. CONSENT AGENDA

A. Approval of Agenda

B. Approval of November 8, 2021 Meeting Minutes

C. Approval of Payments

D. Authorization for Executive Director to Write off $9,831.66

E. Personnel Policy Updates

VII. PUBLIC COMMENTS (For any issues not already on the Agenda; 3 minute limit)

VIII. PUBLIC HEARING

A. Public Hearing on Redistricting Plan

IX. POSSIBLE ACTION

X. INFORMATION

A. Harbor Square Capital Maintenance

XI. CITY OF EDMONDS REPORT

XII. EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR’S REPORT

XIII. COMMISSIONER’S COMMENTS AND COMMITTEE REPORTS

XIV. EXECUTIVE SESSION

XV. ADJOURNMENT

To observe social distancing during the COVID-19 outbreak, the Port of Edmonds Commission room will be closed to the public for Commission meetings until further notice. The public is welcome to attend meetings remotely via Zoom:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2091238949

or Audio + 1 253 215 8782 US Meeting ID: 209 123 8949

For remote Commission meetings, public comments can be made via Zoom during the public comments portion of the meeting. Comments will be limited to three minutes. Additionally, public comments can be emailed to publiccomment@portofedmonds.org prior to the meeting and they will be entered into the official public record. Comments submitted on the day of the meeting cannot be guaranteed inclusion in that meeting but will then be included in the next meeting.

— Sponsored by the Port of Edmonds