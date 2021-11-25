Edmonds Port Commission meeting agenda for Nov. 29, 2021

November 29, 2021
6:30pm
Special Commission Meeting
SPECIAL MEETING PORTION
I. CALL TO ORDER
II. RECESS TO EXECUTIVE SESSION
III. CLOSE EXECUTIVE SESSION
IV. COMMENCE REGULAR MEETING BUSINESS AT 7:00P.M.
V. FLAG SALUTE
VI. CONSENT AGENDA
A. Approval of Agenda
B. Approval of November 8, 2021 Meeting Minutes
C. Approval of Payments
D. Authorization for Executive Director to Write off $9,831.66
E. Personnel Policy Updates
VII. PUBLIC COMMENTS (For any issues not already on the Agenda; 3 minute limit)
VIII. PUBLIC HEARING
A. Public Hearing on Redistricting Plan
IX. POSSIBLE ACTION
X. INFORMATION
A. Harbor Square Capital Maintenance
XI. CITY OF EDMONDS REPORT
XII. EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR’S REPORT
XIII. COMMISSIONER’S COMMENTS AND COMMITTEE REPORTS
XIV. EXECUTIVE SESSION
XV. ADJOURNMENT
To observe social distancing during the COVID-19 outbreak, the Port of Edmonds Commission room will be closed to the public for Commission meetings until further notice. The public is welcome to attend meetings remotely via Zoom:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2091238949
or Audio + 1 253 215 8782 US Meeting ID: 209 123 8949
For remote Commission meetings, public comments can be made via Zoom during the public comments portion of the meeting. Comments will be limited to three minutes. Additionally, public comments can be emailed to publiccomment@portofedmonds.org prior to the meeting and they will be entered into the official public record. Comments submitted on the day of the meeting cannot be guaranteed inclusion in that meeting but will then be included in the next meeting.
