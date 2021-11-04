Edmonds Port Commission meeting agenda for Nov. 8, 2021

November 8, 2021

7:00 pm

I. CALL TO ORDER

II. FLAG SALUTE

III. CONSENT AGENDA

A. Approval of Agenda

B. Approval of the October 25th Meeting Minutes

C. Approval of Payments

D. Harbor Square Janitorial Contract No. 2021-397

E. Approval of Resolution No. 21-07, Authorizing the Sale of One Abandoned Boat.

IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS (For any issues not already on the Agenda; 3 minute limit)

V. POSSIBLE ACTION

A. Approval of Resolution No.21-04, Establishing the Amount of Tax to be Levied

B. Approval of Resolution No. 21-05, Adopting the 2022 Budget

C. Approval of Resolution No. 21-06, Addressing the Apparent Legislative Drafting Mistake in the 2020 Amendment to RCW 53.12.260 Regarding Commissioner Compensation.

D. Approval of AP Automation and Document Management Software and Implementation Services

VI. INFORMATION

A. Port Operations 3rd Quarter Report

VII. CITY OF EDMONDS REPORT

VIII. EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR’S REPORT

IX. COMMISSIONER’S COMMENTS AND COMMITTEE REPORTS

X. EXECUTIVE SESSION

XI. ADJOURNMENT

To observe social distancing during the COVID-19 outbreak, the Port of Edmonds Commission room will be closed to the public for Commission meetings until further notice. The public is welcome to attend meetings remotely via Zoom:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/2091238949

or Audio + 1 253 215 8782 US Meeting ID: 209 123 8949

For remote Commission meetings, public comments can be made via Zoom during the public comments portion of the meeting. Comments will be limited to three minutes. Additionally, public comments can be emailed to publiccomment@portofedmonds.org prior to the meeting and they will be entered into the official public record. Comments submitted on the day of the meeting cannot be guaranteed inclusion in that meeting, but will then be included in the next meeting.

