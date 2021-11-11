Edmonds public works director leaving for job in Redmond

City of Edmonds Director of Public Works Phil Williams will be leaving Edmonds to take a similar position in Redmond, the city announced Thursday. His last day will be Nov. 22.

Williams was hired by the City of Edmonds in June of 2010. Prior to coming to Edmonds, Williams spent six years as the director of public works for the City of Bremerton.

“Phil has been a valued member of our administration for many years, bringing a wealth of experience and knowledge to his position,” Mayor Mike Nelson said. “We wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

The public works department oversees street and storm repair, the wastewater treatment plant, water/sewer division, and the city fleet, facilities and engineering. The city will begin the recruitment process to fill the role, and the mayor will appoint a new director, subject to city council confirmation. An interim director has yet to be named.