Edmonds public works director leaving for job in Redmond

City of Edmonds Director of Public Works Phil Williams will be leaving Edmonds to take a similar position in Redmond, the city announced Thursday. His last day will be Nov. 22.
Williams was hired by the City of Edmonds in June of 2010. Prior to coming to Edmonds, Williams spent six years as the director of public works for the City of Bremerton.
“Phil has been a valued member of our administration for many years, bringing a wealth of experience and knowledge to his position,” Mayor Mike Nelson said. “We wish him the best in his future endeavors.”
The public works department oversees street and storm repair, the wastewater treatment plant, water/sewer division, and the city fleet, facilities and engineering. The city will begin the recruitment process to fill the role, and the mayor will appoint a new director, subject to city council confirmation. An interim director has yet to be named.
Thank you, Phil for your years of service to this City. While we have not agreed on a few very big issues during the years, your professionalism has always been noteworthy and your candor appreciated. You will enjoy Redmond as their budgeting by priorities model that Mike Bailey established years ago is fabulous and staff (hello Carrie Hite and Peter Holte) appear wonderful (we used to meet in Redmond for WRIA 8). Redmond is extremely active in WRIA 8 (hooray) and Peter is on the grant funding committee with me and I have learned a lot about stormwater from him over the years.
So, Happy Trails, Phil!
Love you, Phil. Thank you for taking the time to explain the complexities of civil infrastructure to me and residents… and even Dori Monson!
Phil is a very good director; always very responsive. His departure is taking place with only seven working days notice. I have to wonder if he’s going voluntarily.