Edmonds School Board votes to put replacement levy on Feb. 8 ballot

The Edmonds School District Board of Directors voted Tuesday night to put a replacement educational programs and operations levy on the Feb. 8, 2022, ballot.

The education levy bridges the gap to cover costs not provided by state or federal dollars.

“The levy funds programs like high-quality fine arts and performing arts, athletics, college in the high school, STEM, International Baccalaureate and more than four times the number of nurses the state funds for our district. These critical programs and services are an investment in our students and their future,” said Edmonds School District Superintendent, Dr. Gustavo Balderas.

This levy is the second-largest revenue source for the Edmonds School District, making up about 15% of the budgeted general fund.

If approved by voters, the replacement levy would maintain a consistent tax rate of $1.50 per $1,000 of assessed home value.

If the levy does not pass, it would mean significant reductions in staff, programs, and services for students, the district said in a Tuesday night news release.

For more information about the levy or to learn about participating in a pro or con committee, visit the Education Levy website at bit.ly/ESD2022Levy.