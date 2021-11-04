Edmonds schools foundation receives Gesa Credit Union’s Local Heroes grant award

The Foundation for Edmonds School District has been selected as one the recipients of Gesa Credit Union’s Local Heroes Grant Award. As one of 23 recipients in Washington state, the foundation received $5,000 in funding.

The foundation will use the funds to benefit Edmonds School District educators and their schools through their Classroom and Schoolwide Grants Program. The program provides district staff with supplemental funding for dozens of innovative projects that enrich all subject areas, at every grade level, helping provide equal access to enriching educational experiences for every student.

“Gesa recognizes and appreciates our local heroes who serve our communities across Washington state,” said Richard Waddle, executive vice president of Gesa Credit Union. “We’re thrilled to honor the invaluable work that the Foundation for Edmonds School District has done, and we thank them for their selfless efforts in serving our community.”

Gesa Credit Union’s Local Heroes Grant Program provides grants to organizations that support local heroes including firefighters, law enforcement, teachers and veterans in the state of Washington.

“Our classroom grant program helps ensure that all children in our district have access to experiential and transformative learning experiences,” said Deborah Brandi, Foundation for Edmonds School District executive director. “We are honored and thankful to receive this award from Gesa Credit Union and for their partnership in supporting our teachers and educators.”

The Edmonds School District is Snohomish County’s largest public school district, serving more than 21,000 students across 35 campuses. Boundaries span five communities including Lynnwood, Edmonds, Mountlake Terrace, Brier and part of Bothell.

Learn more about the Foundation for Edmonds School District at www.foundationesd.org.