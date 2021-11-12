Edmonds Senior Center Thrift Store honored as best in Western Washington

The Edmonds Senior Center Thrift Store has just received a Best of Western Washington Award from KING-TV’s Evening Magazine, recognizing it as offering the best thrifting west of the Cascades.

“We were really surprised and overjoyed to get this award,” exclaimed store assistant manager Kathie Hervey.

The store relocated to the Westgate neighborhood (at 22820 100th Ave W, Suite 12, two doors down from the Edmonds Goodwill) after the old senior center building was razed to make room for the new multigenerational Edmonds Waterfront Center. Since moving to Westgate, the thrift store has attracted a wider clientele, received an expanded array of donations, and has provided more funds for the Senior Center/Waterfront Center than ever before.

“Our store is completely run by volunteers, which helps keep our operating costs down compared to other thrifts,” said Hervey. “Every penny of our profits goes to supporting the Edmonds Waterfront Center, so you know everything you spend stays right here in the community.”

With holidays coming, the store is jam-packed with seasonal items ranging from home décor and holiday sweaters, scarves, and hats to counter-top turkey roasters for the holiday bird and crystal champagne flutes for that special New Year’s Eve toast.

“And all our holiday items are on sale now,” added Hervey. “Come in early for the best selection and deck out your home in style at prices that can’t be beat!”

The store is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. till 5 p.m. and offers daily 50% discounts on selected merchandise. Your tax-deductible donations are accepted every day during normal operating hours.

And tune in to Evening Magazine on Friday, Nov. 19 to watch the official presentation of the award.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel