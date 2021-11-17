Edmonds Toy Shop collection drives Nov. 19-21 for famiiles in need

The Edmonds Toy Shop, which provides Christmas gifts to families in need through a partnership between Edmonds United Methodist Church and the Edmonds Food Bank, has announced dates for its November collection drives.

Fueled by generous donations and loyal volunteers, the Edmonds Toy Shop hopes to serve more than 800 children of Edmonds Food Bank families in 2021. You can help by donating at one of the food bank’s gift collection drives, hosted by Edmonds United Methodist Church. Volunteers will be outside in the lower lot, near the Edmonds Food Bank loading dock on the following dates and times:

Friday, Nov. 19, from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 21, from noon to 4 p.m.

The most needed items for 2021 are cash or $25 or $50 gift cards for Amazon, Walmart, Target, Fred Meyer/QFC, and Costco.

You can also select items from the small gift wish list:

Baby toys, board books

Picture books

Puzzles

Legos (small/medium sets)

Small stuffed animals

Journals

Pen or marker sets

Small art kits

Mittens, gloves, hats

Socks

Children/youth size masks

$5 or $10 fast-food or Starbucks gift cards

The drive is also collecting coats for Washington Kids in Transition, which serves families in the Edmonds School District who are facing homelessness.

The organization is not accepting used toys or bikes.

You can make cash donations online at edmondsfoodbank.org/donate. Enter “Edmonds Toy Shop” in the “in honor of” box.

You can mail checks or drop off checks or cash at the drive-through November collection drives on the dates above or on weekdays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Edmonds Food Bank. Make checks payable to Edmonds Food Bank with “Edmonds Toy Shop” in the memo.

Customer Registration

All Edmonds Food Bank customers with children who are registered and fully verified between July 1, 2021, to Nov. 16, 2021, are automatically registered for Edmonds Toy Shop. There isn’t a separate registration or invitation process for customers to complete. All food bank customers will receive family status confirmation by Nov. 21.

For more information, email Edmonds Toy Shop director Pamela Frank at EdmondsToyShop@gmail.com.