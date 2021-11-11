Edmonds Tree Board has vacancies; applications due Dec. 3

The Edmonds Citizens’ Tree Board has five member positions that will be vacant by the end of 2021. The city is seeking applications for those positions and any other Tree Board positions that become available in the near future. The application form is available online here or by emailing jana.spellman@edmondswa.gov

The Citizens’ Tree Board encourages the planting, protecting and maintaining of trees for long-term community benefit. Tree Board meetings are held the first Thursday of each month starting at 6 p.m. and currently are conducted via Zoom.

Members also have the option of assisting with special events such as tree planting for Arbor Day.

Board members must live within the Edmonds city limits. Residents from different watersheds and neighborhoods within the city are welcome. Preferred interests or professional backgrounds include urban forestry, horticulture, and habitat enviroscaping. Anyone is welcome to apply.

Each Tree Board member is appointed by a city councilmember. All appointments must be confirmed by a majority of the city council.

More information about the Tree Board is on the city’s website.

You can also receive an application by callling the Development Services Department at 425.771.0220. Persons leaving a voicemail message should remember to include their name, mailing address and ZIP code.

Applications must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Submittal information is included on the application form.