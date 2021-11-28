Edmonds tree lighting launches holiday season

The rain held off for the return of Saturday night’s annual Edmonds Chamber of Commerce Tree Lighting Ceremony.

Holiday music, provided by the Maplewood Middle School Jazz Band and the North Sound Singers Ensemble, built up to Santa’s arrival via vintage fire truck. Santa then led attendees in a community countdown, and in three stages, the tree was lit for another season.

Event sponsors include the Certa Farrish Law Group, Bench & Board, Edmonds Harbor Inn/Best Western Plus, Coastal Community Bank, Scott A. Babin, DDS and Associates, Sound Credit Union, Key Choice Commercial, Edmonds Downtown Alliance, Edmonds Chamber Foundation, Community Transit and all Chamber Premium Members.

— Photos by Julia Wiese