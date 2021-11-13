Election 2021: Candidates’ leads remain in latest election results for Friday

The three candidates who have been leading in the Edmonds City Council general election races maintained their advantage in the latest results released by the Snohomish County Elections Office Friday afternoon.

Position 2 candidate Will Chen picked up nine votes in Friday’s count, and now has a 132-vote lead over opponent Janelle Cass, who received an addiitional seven votes.

Snohomish County Auditor Garth Fell explained earlier this week that mandatory recounts occur when the difference between the votes for the top two finishers are less than 0.5% of the total voters for both candidates. If the percent difference is less than 0.5% and greater than or equal to 0.25%, the recount is conducted by machine. If the percent difference is less than 0.25%, the recount is conducted by hand. The Chen-vs.-Cass race is out of the mandatory recount range.

“A candidate can request a recount if the results do not meet the requirements for a mandatory recount,” he said. “They will be required to provide an initial deposit of $0.25 per ballot to be recounted and ultimately be responsible for the entire cost of the recount if the outcome does not change. If the outcome changes (a new winner is determined), the county will refund the deposit. Even small recounts run a couple thousand dollars for staff time and supplies.”

In the other two city council races, Position 1 incumbent Kristiana Johnson held on to her 53%-to-46% advantage over challenger Alicia Crank, and Neil Tibbott maintained his lead over Position 3 imcumbent Adrienne Fraley-Monillas by a 63%-to-37% margin.

The next vote count will be released at 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15. The election will be certified on Nov. 23.