Election 2021: Cass, Johnson, Tibbott leading in early city council returns

Incumbent Kristiana Johnson, former councilmember Neil Tibbott and newcomer Janelle Cass were leading in their respective races for Edmonds City Council in first-day results released by the Snohomish County Elections Office Tuesday night.
Of the three council races, two of them involved incumbents. Position 1 Councilmember Johnson, seeking her third term on council, was leading challenger Alicia Crank, garnering 57% of the early returns or 5,120 votes. Crank, a nonprofit executive who is also vice chair of the Edmonds Planning Board, received 42% of first-day results, or 3,796 votes.
“While tonight’s results are disappointing, we’ll keep waiting for the final numbers,” Crank said. “But no matter what the outcome, this is the beginning of something. You don’t have to be in elected office to make changes in the city where you live. This is my home.”
“For my part, I will continue to promote small businesses, the Edmonds International Women’s Day,” Crank continued. “I will continue my work on the planning board and the (Paine Field) Airport Commission, I will continue the Black in Edmonds discussions.”
In Position 3, incumbent City Councilmember Adrienne Fraley-Monillas — seeking a fourth term — was behind in her race against former city councilmember and mayoral candidate Neil Tibbott. Fraley-Monillas received 32% of votes (2,830) to 6,056 for Tibbott (68%).
“We are in a place where citizens of this city feel they have not been heard,” Tibbott told supporters gathered at downtown Edmonds’ Cafe Louvre. “We are ready to build trust again. When I say want you to add your voice to city politics, I mean it. I really, really mean it. I believe we need to relearn how to be a community and to knit ourselves together into a community. I aim to lead that.”
Two newcomers are hoping to permanently fill the Position 2 council seat vacated when then-Councilmember Mike Nelson was elected mayor. Luke Distelhorst, who was appointed in January 2020 to serve the remainder of Nelson’s term, was defeated in the August primary. In the Position 2 general election race, Janelle Cass, who owns Ohana Hyperbarics in downtown Edmonds, received 52% of the vote (4,672) in early returns, compared to 48% (4,328) for Will Chen, who operates a CPA firm near Highway 99.
Chen hosted a gathering with family, friends and supporters at T&T Seafood in Edmonds’ Highway 99 neighborhood Tuesday night. Cass held a private event closed to the media, but offered the following statement late Tuesday:
“I want to thank all the voters of Edmonds for their support and participation in this election. So many people donated their time, talent and treasure to this campaign and I am honored to have them on my side. Edmonds has been lucky to have two great choices for city council position 2. Overall, we have some big wins for Edmonds, and I look forward to seeing the final results of this race over the next few days.“
In the Town of Woodway, all positions for mayor and town council were unopposed, with Mayor Mike Quinn and Councilmembers Rajeev Thakur, John Brock and Brian Bogen winning their respective races.
In the election for Edmonds School Board Director District 2, Keith Smith was leading Melissa Stepp in early returns, with 13,279 votes (66%) to 6,604 (33%) for Stepp. Both are seeking the District 2 seat being vacated by longtime board director Ann McMurray, who is not running for re-election. While each school board director position represents a specific district (District 2 covers Mountlake Terrace and Brier), they are elected by all voters.
Edmonds School Board Director Deborah Kilgore was running unopposed for her District 4 seat.
“I look forward to another term on the school board, during which I expect the district will continue to make forward progress in offering a world-class education to all students regardless of circumstance,” Kilgore said. “Thanks to everyone in our Edmonds School District community who support our schools and our kids!”
For Edmonds Port District Commissioner Position 5 at large, incumbent Steve Johnston was leading challenger Scott Marshall, receiving 77% of the votes to 23%. Edmonds Port Commission District 1 incumbent Angela Harris, was running unopposed, as was District 3 candidate Jay Grant. (District 3 incumbent Bruce Faires isn’t seeking re-eletion.)
Edmonds Municipal Court Judge Whitney Rivera was also running unopposed.
There are two seats up for election on the Public Hospital District No. 2 Board of Commissioners. In Tuesday’s results, University of Washington-Bothell Assistant Vice Chancellor Carolyn Brennan was ahead in the Position 2 race, receiving 74% of the vote to 26% for attorney Rico Tessandore. For Position 5, Dr. Jim Distelhorst was leading challenger Anita Shad with 62% of the vote. Shad received 38% in early returns.
And in the race for seats on the South Snohomish County Fire & Rescue RFA Commission (before voters in the city of Lynnwood and unincorporated areas), David Chan was leading Rashawn Smith for Position-at-Large 7 with 68% of the vote. while Derek Daniels was ahead of Maya Ojalehto, 51% to 49%.
For Olympic View Water District Commissioner Position 2 John Elsasser was running unopposed.
You can see all results at this link. The next round of results will be released at 5 p.m. Nov. 3.
Thank you Teresa – My Edmonds News – for such incredible, stellar coverage including live and Zoom/YouTube debates and forums in additional to the MEN webpage!!!
Can someone explain what overvote and undervote mean?