Election 2021: Chen narrows gap in Position 2 city council race

A total of 113 votes now separate the two candidates in the Edmonds City Council Position 2 race. Will Chen narrowed the gap with opponent Janelle Cass in the latest election returns released by the Snohomish County Elections Office Thursday.

As of Thursday, Chen had 6,495 votes — or 49.50% — to 6,608 votes (50.37%) for Cass. In Wednesday’s returns, Cass had 52% of the votes counted so far, and Chen 48%.

There were also slight changes in the other two city council races. For Position 1, Alicia Crank had 45% of the vote Thursday — compared to 43% Wednesday — while incumbent Councilmember Kristiana Johnson had 55% of the vote — a decrease from 57% in Wednesday’s returns. And in Position 3, incumbent Councilmember Adrienne Fraley-Monillas posted 35% of the vote, up from 33% Wednesday, while former City Councilmember Neil Tibbott had 65%. (He had 67% Wednesday.)