Election 2021: Chen overtakes Cass in latest results

Edmonds City Council Position 2 candidate Will Chen overtook opponent Janelle Cass in the latest election returns released by the Snohomish County Elections Office Friday.

As of Friday, Chen had 7,739 votes — or 50.34% — to 7,614 votes (49.53%) for Cass. In Thursday’s returns, Cass had 50.37% of the votes compared to 49.50% for Chen.

The other two city council races saw subtle shifts. For Position 1, Alicia Crank had 46% of the vote Thursday — compared to 45% Wednesday — while incumbent Councilmember Kristiana Johnson had 53% of the vote — a decrease from 55% in Wednesday’s returns. And in Position 3, incumbent Councilmember Adrienne Fraley-Monillas posted 37% of the vote, up from 35% Wednesday, while former City Councilmember Neil Tibbott had 63%. (He recorded 65% of the vote Wednesday.)