Election 2021: Council candidate Chen maintains lead in Monday’s returns

Edmonds City Council Position 2 candidate Will Chen maintained his lead over opponent Janelle Cass in the updated election returns issued Monday by the Snohomish County Elections Office.

As of Monday, Chen had 7,758 votes, picking up 19 votes since last Friday’s count. Cass received 18 additional votes in Monday’s returns for a total of 7,632.

In the other two city council races, Position 1 incumbent Kristiana Johnson continued her 53%-to-46% lead over challenger Alicia Crank, and in Position 3, former City Councilmember Neil Tibbott was ahead of imcumbent Adrienne Fraley-Monillas by a 63%-to-37%. margin (the same percentage as Friday).