Election 2021: Not much change in council races following latest vote count

Janelle Cass, Kristiana Johnson and Neil Tibbott contined to maintain leads in their respective races for Edmonds City Council on the second day of general election results released by the Snohomish County Elections Office Wednesday.
Position 1 Councilmember Johnson, seeking her third term on council, had 57% of the vote in Tuesday’s returns compared to 43% for challenger Alicia Crank.
In the Position 2 race, Janelle Cass maintained her lead with 52% of the vote, compared to 48% for Will Chen. Both candidates are small business owners who have not held prior elected office.
For Position 3, former City Councilmember Neil Tibbott had 67% of the vote while incumbent Councilmember Adrienne Fraley-Monillas — seeking a fourth term —was at 33% in the latest count.
You can see all results at this link. The next round of results will be released at 5 p.m. Nov. 4.
Can anyone explain why it takes so long to count the votes.? According to Snohomish County election website they say there are 15,700 returned ballots and yet only about 10,700 counted. In the last 24 hours they only counted an additional 2000 ballots. I realize there will be late ballots that were put in the mail day of election but ballots that have been received should be counted. The longer returned uncounted ballots are outstanding the more opportunities for mischief. If someone has a reasonable explanation I would love to hear it. Inefficient government is not a good reason.
Mailin ballots need to have signatures verified before counting. So all mailin ballots received before election day had been verified. They were then counted last night as soon as the polls closed. So no counting happens until polls close at 800 pm. Everything coming in after 800 last night including drop ballot boxes and incoming mail need to be verified and then counted. So time consuming and a lag.