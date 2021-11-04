Election 2021: Not much change in council races following latest vote count

Janelle Cass, Kristiana Johnson and Neil Tibbott contined to maintain leads in their respective races for Edmonds City Council on the second day of general election results released by the Snohomish County Elections Office Wednesday.

Position 1 Councilmember Johnson, seeking her third term on council, had 57% of the vote in Tuesday’s returns compared to 43% for challenger Alicia Crank.

In the Position 2 race, Janelle Cass maintained her lead with 52% of the vote, compared to 48% for Will Chen. Both candidates are small business owners who have not held prior elected office.

For Position 3, former City Councilmember Neil Tibbott had 67% of the vote while incumbent Councilmember Adrienne Fraley-Monillas — seeking a fourth term —was at 33% in the latest count.