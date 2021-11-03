Election night 2021 photo gallery Posted: November 2, 2021 2 Position 2 City Council candidate Will Chen, center, with (L-R) mother HuiQing Chen, son Gavin Chen and wife Lisa Chen at T&T Seafood. (Larry Vogel photo) Will Chen’s campaign manager Zak Ott, left, and co-campaign manager Brook Roberts at T & T Seafood on election night. (Misha Carter photo) Position 3 City Council candidate Neil Tibbott savors his lead as returns are announced. (Larry Vogel photo) Position 1 City Council candidate Alicia Crank and supporters await election returns at Brigid’s Bottle Shop. (Misha Carter photo) Alicia Crank at Brigid’s. (Larry Vogel photo) Supporters of Neil Tibbott and Kristiana Johnson gathered at Cafe Louvre react as first results are posted. (Larry Vogel photo) Frannie Cohen congratulates Position 1 incumbent Kristiana Johnson after returns show her in the lead. (Larry Vogel photo) Edmonds Port Commissioner Angela Harris was running unopposed this year, but showed up at candidate campaign events to show her support, including Brigid’s Bottle Shop. (Misha Carter photo) Neil Tibbott with wife Margaret. (Larry Vogel photo) Janelle Cass with members of her family and campaign team. (Photo courtesy Cass campaign) Election night photos showcasing 2021 Edmonds City Council candidates.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.