EPD Chief Bennett to speak at Edmonds Civic Roundtable Nov. 22

Posted: November 20, 2021 10
Police Chief Michelle Bennett

Edmonds Police Chief Michelle Bennett is the guest speaker at the Edmonds Civic Roundtable (ECR) meeting on Monday, Nov. 22

The meeting will run from 4-5:30 p.m. at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, 220 Railroad Ave. Attendees are encouraged to be COVID vaccinated; masks will be required.

This free roundtable will focus on the status and future of the Edmonds Police Department, and will include a question-and-answer session. There will also be an update on general ECR business matters (including a ribbon cutting for the organization) and a sneak preview of  plans for the upcoming months.

Register for this in-person session at www.edmondscivicroundtable.org/events/ecr-meeting-22nov21.

