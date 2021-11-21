EPD Chief Bennett to speak at Edmonds Civic Roundtable Nov. 22

Edmonds Police Chief Michelle Bennett is the guest speaker at the Edmonds Civic Roundtable (ECR) meeting on Monday, Nov. 22

The meeting will run from 4-5:30 p.m. at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, 220 Railroad Ave. Attendees are encouraged to be COVID vaccinated; masks will be required.

This free roundtable will focus on the status and future of the Edmonds Police Department, and will include a question-and-answer session. There will also be an update on general ECR business matters (including a ribbon cutting for the organization) and a sneak preview of plans for the upcoming months.

Register for this in-person session at www.edmondscivicroundtable.org/events/ecr-meeting-22nov21.