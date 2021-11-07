Fire damages kitchen at Hamburger Harry’s Sunday

Downtown Edmonds’ Hamburger Harry’s restaurant was evacuated late Sunday morning after a kitchen fire was reported around 11:35 a.m.

According to South County Fire spokesperson Leslie Hynes, crews had the fire contained shortly after arriving at the restaurant, located at 610 5th Ave. S. One restaurant employee was evaluated for smoke inhalation but didn’t require transportation to the hospital, Hynes said.

A fire marshal was enroute to assess the damage, and a dollar estimate was not yet available. But Hynes said the fire was contained to the kitchen area, where equipment was destroyed, and there was also some smoke damage.