Free lunch for veterans at Edmonds Waterfront Center on Veterans Day

The Edmonds Waterfront Center, in partnership with Shubert Ho and Feedme Hospitality, will be hosting a free lunch for veterans (and their spouse) from noon-2 p.m. on Veterans Day Thursday, Nov. 11. The lunch will include seafood chowder, sourdough bread and dessert.

“We have long had a commitment to support veterans in our community,” said Waterfront Center CEO Daniel Johnson. “This lunch is one way to acknowledge and thank them for their service.”

The event will be held in “The Studio” on the Waterfront Center’s first floor. Current COVID policy requires proof of vaccine and wearing a mask while in the building unless actively eating or drinking.

The Potlatch Bistro will be offering lunch service; however, the building will be closed for programs.