Giving Tuesday delivers gift of life as 77 rescue animals arrive at PAWS

Giving Tuesday is the day to remember – and support – the many non-profit organizations that make a difference in our community all year long.

PAWS Lynnwood — in partnership with Wings of Rescue and New Beginnings of Merced, California — has added a special twist to this year’s Giving Tuesday as it turned the tables to give the gift of life, love and the promise of a forever home to a very special group of at-risk rescue dogs and cats.

“At PAWS we’ve re-named today as Rescue Tuesday,” said PAWS spokesperson Laura Foley, who along with a crew of other volunteers drove to Arlington Airport Tuesday afternoon to meet a Wings of Rescue flight carrying 77 dogs and cats from Merced County, California.

“In California shelters, homeless cats and dogs are at risk of being euthanized due to overcrowding,” explained Foley. “PAWS has space to accommodate these animals due to high demand from our animal-loving community. They will be adopted into loving homes in the days and weeks ahead.”

By working together, the three organizations form a unique and unbeatable team. New Beginnings of Merced, a non-profit that works closely with local animal shelters but does not operate shelters itself, identifies the animals in need. Wings of Rescue, a non-profit operating since 2012 with the motto, “Let the fur fly,” is a group of volunteer pilots and animal lovers who transport these pets to safe havens like PAWS Lynnwood. PAWS provides needed medical attention, spay/neuter services, and — most importantly — places these pets in permanent, loving homes.

According to Foley, the animals flown in Tuesday will be featured on the PAWS adoption website in two to three days, and most will be placed in homes within two to three weeks.

“The average cost of care from intake through adoption is $380 for these newly arrived cats and dogs,” explained Foley. “Please consider donating to PAWS at PAWS.org/GivingTuesday.”

— By Larry Vogel