Have a chocolate lover on your gift list? Sno-Isle Libraries has a class for that

“Easy, Edible Gifts for Chocolate Lovers” is a virtual class presented by local pastry chef Cam Zarcone via Sno-Isle Libraries Wednesday, Dec. 1

Zarcone will show you how easy it is to make homemade chocolate truffles (both bittersweet and a raspberry variation) along with a scrumptious batch of the chocolate-caramel Brazilian candies Brigadeiros — all perfect for tucking into a gift box and presenting to a special someone.

Recipes have been provided by the presenter. You may download them here.

The event will be recorded for later viewing on the Sno-Isle Libraries YouTube channel, and will be available indefinitely.

Register to help the library system get a head count and ensure you receive a courtesy reminder with the Zoom link the day before the event. It’s recommended signing in a few minutes early to give yourself time to settle in and make sure everything is working.

