Help wanted: Part-time executive director needed

The Edmonds-based non-profit charity, MSHH Donor Closet, is hiring a part-time Executive Director to oversee its operations.

The 22-year-old organization is 98% volunteer run and is self-supporting with a mission to raise money to assist those with multiple sclerosis who are in need of financial assistance. “A good percentage of the 40-plus volunteers who work here have no connection to MS; but have discovered how much enjoyment they get in giving service in their community,” said President Richard Marin, who served on the Edmonds City Council between 2000 and 2008.

The ideal candidate would be someone who might be retired with a retail and business background; who would like something meaningful to occupy their time for about 10 hours a week. The Donor Closet — with stores in Edmonds, Tacoma and Spokane — accepts donations of no-longer-needed medical and mobility equipment. The equipment is cleaned and refurbished and made available to anyone, no matter their ailment, at a very reasonable suggested minimum donation price. All of the profits are then made available for financial aid to those with MS in 10 western states.

Those who might like to be considered for the position of Executive Director, or those who might like to volunteer to pickup and deliver equipment, or clean, repair or assist people in finding what they are looking for, are encouraged to contact Richard Marin at 206-718-9750 or president@mshh-donorcloset.com.