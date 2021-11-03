Here are winners of ninth annual Edmonds Scarecrow Festival

Results are in for the ninth annual Edmonds Scarecrow Festival hosted by the Edmonds Historical Museum. The museum received a total of 34 non-residential entries and 22 residential entries this year, said Emily Scott, this year’s Master of Crows and an Edmonds Museum board member. An increase in the number of unregistered scarecrows also dotted the Edmonds landscape, adding to the Halloween festivities.

“The Edmonds community showed an abundance of spooktacular spirit this Halloween season,” Scott said. “Residents and visitors love seeing our city transformed by this dash of fall whimsey. Especially since we are still not able to embrace pre-pandemic normality, having accessible events like this brings smiles to our community.”

The top vote-getter overall — based on those voting via the Edmonds Scarecrow Festival 2021 webpage — went to retail business entry “The Ent of Middle Edmonds” submitted by C’est La Vie. C’est La Vie also was awarded first place in the Retail Business category.

First-place winners in each Scarecrow Festival category received a certificate and Edmonds Museum goodie bag containing gift shop items and Edmonds Cash. For information on how to spend your local Edmonds Cash, go to edmondschamber.com/edmonds-cash.

This year’s winning scarecrows are as follows:

Top Vote Getter, Retail First Place: “The Ent of Middle Edmonds”

Entered By: C’est la vie

Entry Category: Retail Business Entry

Residential, Best First-Time Builder: “I washed up like this”



Entered By: Stacie Scholz

Entry Category: Residential Entry

Non-Residential, Best First-Time Builder: “Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings”



Entered By: Will Chen CPA PLLC

Entry Category: Financial/Insurance/Real Estate Entry

Residential, First Place: “Happy Hallowieners”



Entered By: Kizzie Jones

Entry Category: Residential Entry

Judge’s Top Choice: “The Wicked Witch of The Northwest”



Entered By: Sound Styles

Entry Category: Retail Business Entry

Financial/Insurance/Real Estate First Place: “The Real Housewitches of Edmonds”



Entered By: Coldwell Banker Bain

Entry Category: Financial/Insurance/Real Estate Entry

Food/Beverage Business First Place: “La Catrina”



Entered By: Las Brisas

Entry Category: Food/Beverage Business Entry

Arts/School/Civic First Place: “Barclay Shelton presents Swine Lake!”



Entered By: Stacie Brown and Nicole Cox/Barclay Shelton Dance Centre

Entry Category: Arts/Government/School/Civic Entry

Service Business First Place: “Now you see me, now you don’t!”



Entered By: Quiet Heart Wilderness School

Entry Category: Service Business Entry