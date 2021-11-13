High school sports roundup: District volleyball results

Girls Volleyball – District Playoffs
Everett defeated Meadowdale 3-0
No details reported
Everett (13-6) advances in the district consolation bracket and will play Arlington in a winner-to-state/loser-out match at 11 a.m. Saturday at Marysville-Pilchuck High School. Meadowdale (11-9) was eliminated from the district tournament and their season is over.
