High school sports roundup for Nov. 1, 2021

Volleyball

Snohomish defeated Edmonds-Woodway 3-0

25-9, 25-10, 25-7

Snohomish individual stats:

– Anneke Hanson 9 kills, 5 digs and 5 aces

– Kate Stern 10 assists and 7 digs

– Alya Grant 7 assists, 6 aces, 4 digs and 3 kills

No stats reported for Edmonds-Woodway

Records: Snohomish 13-2; Edmonds-Woodway 4-12

Edmonds-Woodway final match of the season: vs Shorewood; Wednesday Nov. 3; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School