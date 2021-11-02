High school sports roundup for Nov. 1, 2021

Volleyball
Snohomish defeated Edmonds-Woodway 3-0
25-9, 25-10, 25-7
Snohomish individual stats:
– Anneke Hanson 9 kills, 5 digs and 5 aces
– Kate Stern 10 assists and 7 digs
– Alya Grant 7 assists, 6 aces, 4 digs and 3 kills
No stats reported for Edmonds-Woodway
Records: Snohomish 13-2; Edmonds-Woodway 4-12
Edmonds-Woodway final match of the season: vs Shorewood; Wednesday Nov. 3; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.