High school sports roundup for Nov. 1, 2021

Posted: November 2, 2021 25

Volleyball

Snohomish defeated Edmonds-Woodway 3-0

25-9, 25-10, 25-7

Snohomish individual stats:
– Anneke Hanson 9 kills, 5 digs and 5 aces
– Kate Stern 10 assists and 7 digs
– Alya Grant 7 assists, 6 aces, 4 digs and 3 kills

No stats reported for Edmonds-Woodway

Records: Snohomish 13-2; Edmonds-Woodway 4-12

Edmonds-Woodway final match of the season: vs Shorewood; Wednesday Nov. 3; 7 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME