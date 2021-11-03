High school sports roundup for Nov. 2, 2021

Girls Soccer

Snohomish defeated Edmonds-Woodway 2-0

Senior Cheyenne Rodgers put the Panthers out in front with the game’s first goal and then her younger sister, junior Sara Rodgers added another as Snohomish defeated Edmonds-Woodway 2-0 in the 3A District 1 semifinal match. The victory clinched a berth for Snohomish in next week’s 16-team state tournament and they also advanced to the District Championship game against Shorewood at 5 p.m. Saturday night at Shoreline Stadium.

The loss moves the Warriors into the consolation bracket where they will play Shorecrest on Thursday night at 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium. The winner of that game will also qualify for the state tournament while the losing team’s season will come to an end.

Overall records: Snohomish 13-3-2; Edmonds-Woodway 9-6-2

Edmonds-Woodway next match: vs Shorecrest; Thursday Nov. 4; 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium (winner qualifies for the state tournament and advances to Saturday’s District third-place game/loser eliminated)

Shorecrest defeated Mountlake Terrace 2-1 (shootout)

Shorecrest ended Mountlake Terrace’s season with a 2-1 victory in a 3A District 1 consolation bracket match that was decided in a penalty kick shootout after the game was tied 1-1 after regulation and two overtimes.

The Hawks struck first during the game’s 21st minute when sophomore sensation Natalie Cardin scored on a penalty kick, her 17th goal of the season. Shorecrest responded right before the end of the first half when Tess McKee scored the game-tying goal at the 39-minute mark, with an assist from Reese Jones. Neither team was able to score during the second half or in either overtime, and the game went to the deciding round of penalty kicks. Shorecrest outscored Mountlake Terrace 4-2 through four rounds of kicks to secure the win.

The win advances Shorecrest into the next round of the consolation bracket, where they will face Edmonds-Woodway Thursday night at 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium. This is an elimination match, with the winner of that game advancing to Saturday’s District tournament third-place game and also qualifying for the state tournament that begins next week.

Overall records: Shorecrest 9-6-2; Mountlake Terrace 9-5-3

— Compiled by Steve Willits