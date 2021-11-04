High school sports roundup for Nov. 3, 2021

The high school volleyball regular season has concluded, with Lynnwood, Meadowdale and Mountlake Terrace qualifying for the Tuesday, Nov. 9 District Tournament play-in game.
Girls Volleyball
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Shorewood 3-0
25-23, 25-21, 25-20
Edmonds-Woodway individual stats:
– Erika Fosberg 12 kills, 1 ace, 3 blocks and 5 digs
– Kaitlyn Jensen 7 kills, 2 aces and 17 digs
– Sydney Petelle 5 kills and 2 digs
– Eris Lynch 2 aces and 31 digs
– Siena Stewart 1 ace, 26 assists and 4 digs
Records: Edmonds-Woodway 5-12; Shorewood 6-11
Edmonds-Woodway season has concluded.
Shorecrest defeated Meadowdale 3-0
Results not reported
Records: Shorecrest 13-6; Meadowdale 10-7
Meadowdale next match: District tournament play in game vs Monroe; Tuesday Nov. 9; 5 p.m. at Ferndale High School. Winner of the Meadowdale-Monroe match will play Ferndale at 7 p.m.
Mountlake Terrace defeated Cedarcrest 3-0
26-24, 25-15, 25-14
Mountlake Terrace individual stats:
– Carly Epp 9 kills, 4 digs and 12 assists
– Kayla Bentosino 12 digs
– Haley Trinh 2 kills, 11 assists and 4 digs
– Jessie Tong 6 kills and 2 blocks
– Maya Faulkner 6 kills and 4 digs
– Lexi Dresher 2 kills, 6 digs and 2 aces
– Isabelle Allred 3 kills and 4 blocks
Cedarcrest individual stats:
– Risha Shaikh 5 kills, 1 ace, 12 assists and 9 digs
– Bella Rose 4 kills and 6 digs
– Jesse Teakell 2 kills, 1 ace and 4 digs
– Elyse Darrington 4 kills, 2 aces and 3 digs
Records: Mountlake Terrace 7-8; Cedarcrest 0-15
Mountlake Terrace next match: District tournament play in game vs Oak Harbor; Tuesday Nov. 9; 5 p.m. at Arlington High School. Winner of the Mountlake Terrace-Oak Harbor match will play Arlington at 7 p.m.
Archbishop Murphy defeated Lynnwood 3-1
25-22, 23-25, 25-22, 30-28
Lynnwood individual stats:
– Hannah Johnson 13 kills and 5 blocks
– Paige Gessey 10 kills, 18 digs and 3 blocks
– Sarah McArthur 8 kills and 18 digs
– Teya Abiador 16 digs and 2 aces
Records: Archbishop Murphy 13-4; Lynnwood 9-8
Lynnwood next match: District tournament play in game vs Everett; Tuesday Nov. 9; 5 p.m. at Snohomish High School. Winner of the Lynnwood-Everett match will play Snohomish at 7 p.m.
— Compiled by Steve Willits
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.