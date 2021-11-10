High school sports roundup: Nov. 9 girls volleyball district playoff results

Girls Volleyball District Tournament Play-In Matches

(Winner advance to eight-team, double-elimination tournament, loser out)

The Meadowdale Mavericks came from behind to beat Monroe, then were swept by Ferndale in the semifinals of 3A girls volleyball district tournament at Ferndale High School Tuesday night.

Meadowdale will now have to fight its way through the consolation bracket to qualify for the state tournament. The Mavs will play Everett on Thursday, Nov.11 at 5 p.m. p.m. at Marysville-Pilchuck High School in a loser-out game. The winner of that match will advance to play Saturday, Nov. 13 at 11 a.m. against either Stanwood or Arlington at Marysville-Pilchuck High School in a lose- out, winner-to-state match.

Meadowdale defeated Monroe 3-2

22-25, 21-25, 25-20, 25-23, 15-10

Meadowdale individual stats:

– Eden Thoesen 42 assists and 16 digs

– Steph Grimes 5 aces and 25 digs

– Tanna Kollen 14 kills, 3 aces and 3 blocks

– Isa Clampitt 10 kills and 28 digs

Ferndale defeated Meadowdale 3-0

25-21, 25-21, 25-21

Meadowdale stats:

– Steph Grimes 2 aces and 16 digs

– Eden Thoesen 14 assists

– Tanna Kollen 11 kills and 7 aces

Records: Ferndale 14-1; Meadowdale 11-8

Meadowdale next match: vs Everett; Thursday Nov. 11; 5 p.m. at Marysville-Pilchuck High School

Everett defeated Lynnwood 3-2

Snohomish High School- Lynnwood finished its season with a 9-9 record

Oak Harbor defeated Mountlake Terrace 3-0

Arlington High School- Mountlake Terrace finished its season with a 7-11 record

— By Steve Willits