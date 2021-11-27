Holiday Dash gets season off to a running start

It was all holiday sweaters, antler headbands and Santa hats as more than 60 intrepid runners gathered in the Saturday morning drizzle at the Edmonds Boys and Girls club for the 9 a.m. start of the annual Holiday Dash.

Begun in 2014 as a fun kick-off to the local holiday season, the Holiday Dash has grown into a community tradition that provides both a great opportunity to burn off some Thanksgiving calories and at the same time support the good work of two community organizations, the Edmonds Police Foundation and Support 7.

The 5K, mostly level course wound through downtown Edmonds’ streets and neighborhoods. Participants spanned the age gamut from infants in strollers to seniors – and oh yes, canines, too. In keeping with the fun, informal vibe of the event, no official times were recorded, but first-place bragging rights go to sisters and Edmonds-Woodway sophomores Danielle and Angela Gaviola, who were first across the finish line.

Created in 1996, the Edmonds Police Foundation is a community-based organization that assists the Edmonds Police Department through education, fundraising, and citizen involvement. Support 7 – headed by Lynnwood resident and City Councilmember Shannon Sessions — each year serves hundreds of local families, responding alongside police and fire first responders to South County high-profile events such as fires, search and rescue operations, and suicide and crime scene scenarios. They provide victims and survivors with everything from a safe place to process their feelings to food, housing and counseling referrals.

The organizers wish to thank the Edmonds Boys and Girls Club, the Edmonds Bakery and Starbucks for their support in providing the venue, coffee and baked treats for all participants.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel