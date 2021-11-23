Holiday season sparkle begins with Edmonds Tree Lighting Nov. 27

A beloved tradition returns to downtown Edmonds this Saturday, Nov. 27 with the annual Edmonds Chamber of Commerce Tree Lighting Ceremony.

The annual tree lighting is a heart-warming way to kick off the holiday season. Come for the treats, singing carols and a magical visit from Santa. In the spirit of giving and community, check out the organizations gathering supplies and bring donations to support them.

The festivities start at 3 p.m. with treats, beverages and donation drives at Centennial Plaza. The program begins at 4 p.m., with musical performances, caroling and the arrival of Santa, followed by a community countdown to light the holiday tree.

Following state health rules, attendees at outdoor events of more than 500 people are required to wear a face covering. The Tree Lighting event will have more than 500 people, so masks are required for everyone 5 and older, the chamber said.

Event sponsors include the Certa Farrish Law Group, Bench & Board, Edmonds Harbor Inn/Best Western Plus, Coastal Community Bank, Scott A. Babin, DDS and Associates, Sound Credit Union, Key Choice Commercial, Edmonds Downtown Alliance, Edmonds Chamber Foundation, Community Transit and all Chamber Premium Members.

Schedule Time Treats, beverages and donation drives at Centennial Plaza 3:00 PM Program begins, Santa to follow (Download the Song Book) 4:00 PM Program ends 5:00 PM Masonic Lodge (515 Dayton St.) hosts an “after party” with more treats and photos with Santa 5:15 PM – 7:00 PM

Frequently asked questions

Q: Where is the Edmonds Tree Lighting Event?

A: Centennial Plaza – 5th Ave. N. & Bell St. in Edmonds.

Q: Which streets are closed and what time are they closed?

A: Noon to 7 p.m. See map below for closed streets and location of event.

Q: Does it cost anything?

A: No, it does not cost anything to attend. A $2 suggested donation for cookies helps cover the cost of producing the event.

Q: What happens if it rains?

A: A little rain has never stopped Santa! The show will go on – make sure to dress accordingly.

Q. What is being collected during the donation drives?

A: Here are the donations being sought:

Hero’s Cafe: Collecting gloves for veterans and their families in need. Men, women, kids sizes.

Kitty Korner Rescue & Lounge: Quality dry cat food & clumping kitty litter.

Clothes for Kids: Outerwear: Boys & girls sweatshirts, sweaters, light jackets and heavy coats – sizes 6 through adult. Athletic shoes: little kid sizes 10-13; big kid sizes 1-6, Adult sizes 7 plus

Edmonds Food Bank: View specific needs here.

Learn more about the tree lighting here.