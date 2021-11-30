Holiday trolley returns Saturdays to Edmonds, with new route in Hwy 99 neighborhood Sundays

After a hiatus in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Edmonds Holiday Trolley is returning this year.

The trolley will run in downtown Edmonds on Saturdays through December – Dec. 4, 11 and 18 – from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The trolley has six marked stops throughout the downtown core – Walnut Street Coffee, Hazel Miller Plaza, Slate Salon & Spa, Thai Cottage, Calypso Restaurant and Salish Crossing.

The trolley runs in a continuous loop hitting each stop about every 30 minutes. Hop on at any stop and hop off as you please while shopping, dining, and checking out all of the festive holiday décor.

New this year is a route in the Highway 99 neighborhood on two Sundays — Dec. 12 and 19 — from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The route will run from the southeast corner of the Safeway/Aurora Marketplace parking lot and then head west on 238th to Edmonds Way, then back on 228th to Highway 99, the city said in a press release.

The holiday trolley is a partnership between the City of Edmonds and the Edmonds Downtown Alliance. To see the route maps and for more information, visit www.edmondsholidays.com/holiday-trolley.