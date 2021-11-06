How to avoid tech scams topic of Nov. 16 Zoom event

With the holidays approaching, it is easy to get scammed. You’re invited to join UW Bothell School of Nursing students on Tuesday, Nov. 16 from 1-1:30 p.m. over Zoom as they discuss the ways technology scammers target seniors — and what you can do to help prevent falling prey to their schemes.

The conversation will be recorded and shared with those who register to attend. Space is limited so register now here.

Need help registering? Contact 253-237-2848 or send an email to info@NorthwestNeighborsNetwork.org or to Elizabeth@NorthwestNeighborsNetwork.org. Send any questions in advance to Sophia at sophiayouk5@gmail.com.