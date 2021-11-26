Husky? Cougar? Show your pride by donating to Apple Cup food drive through Nov. 27

Here’s a fun way to give to the Edmonds Food Bank and support your favorite college football team.

Seaview resident Laurie Barrow is known for her holiday-themed food drives for the food bank, using a tree in her yard as a neighborhood giving tree. This fall, Barrow has created an Apple Cup competition to see if Huskies or Cougars would donate more. The drive runs through Saturday, Nov. 27, and anyone who has a picture taken with the backdrop and tags her, is entered into a drawing for a Five Bistro gift card.

Drop off your donations at 8726 192nd St. S.W., Edmonds, by Nov. 27.