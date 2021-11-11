Installation in progress for new Welcome to Downtown Edmonds sign

After three years of discussion and planning — along with delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic — the new Welceome to Downtown Edmonds sign is finally being installed on State Route 104.

The new sign, chosen after an extensive public process, was originally supposed to be installed in fall 2020. It will replace the aging Welcome to Downtown Edmonds sign that has been greeting motorists approaching downtown from State Route 104 for more than 40 years.

The City of Edmonds said Wednesday that design and fabrication of the new sign are complete, permits have been secured from Washington Department of Transportation, the former sign and plantings have been removed and the site for the new sign is under development. “There is a significant amount of work associated with re-landscaping and enhancing the site where the new sign will be placed and we are excited to share that we are getting very close,” said Angie Feser, the city’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Director.

A sign of this size requires excavating new significant footings, which require specific excavation, setting rebar, pouring and then curing time of the concrete, the city said. Other tasks include building a new rock retaining wall, hauling in and grading of soil, landscape boulder placement, irrigation installation and full landscape planting.

City parks crews have contributed significantly to the design, done all of the site preparation, and irrigation. “It has been a long time coming, however with the increase of park usage throughout COVID it has been challenging to find time, but the crew is committed to getting the done,” said Parks Maintenance Manager Rich Lindsay. “We are up against weather at this point but feel confident we will have it installed for all to enjoy in the coming weeks.”

The panels from the former sign are going to the Edmonds Historical Museum.