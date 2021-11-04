Kathleen Sierer: Her heart was full of love for family and friends

Kathleen McMahan Sierer

April 10, 1943 ~ October 23, 2021

Kathleen Sierer passed away on October 23, 2021 at her home following surgery for a broken hip. Her husband of 56 years, Stu, was at her side.

Kathleen had a big heart. It held a lot of love, which she shared generously. She loved the color green, partly from pride in her Irish heritage and partly because she liked it.

She loved her big convertible, driving in Edmonds with the top down and a scarf streaming out, barely containing her beautiful black hair.

She loved to ski. She could navigate Seventh Heaven at Stevens Pass with grace and skill. She loved being with friends, talking about interesting matters, always ready with a good natured laugh. She loved to organize fancy and festive luncheons at the Everett Country Club. She loved to pick out just the right gift, often handmade and unique.

She loved her sons, Taft and Barry, her boys, now fine men who loved her back in full. Grandchildren were an ongoing and intense delight.

And she loved Stu. He was smitten from their first encounter, when he entered a downtown bank and was greeted at the reception desk by this captivating and vivacious beauty. She was remarkably tolerant of Stu’s stories about Lars, Ole and Lena.

Kathleen was stoic, courageous and uncomplaining about physical ailments and limitations that mounted up over the years. Her heart wore out at last, but never ran short of love to share.

Kathleen is survived by her husband, Stu Sierer; their sons and spouses, Taft and Darcy Sierer, Barry and Brenda Sierer; her grandchildren: DrieAnn Peterson, Olivia Sierer and Michael Sierer; and her brother Kerry McMahan. She was preceded in death by her brother Patrick McMahan.

A Memorial service will be held in the spring at Spree-Bi-Dah. She will be missed and remembered with love.

Please share memories at www.beckstributecenter.com.