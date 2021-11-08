Last opportunity to testify on county council districts at Nov. 10 Snohomish County Districting Committee meeting

The Snohomish County Districting Committee will hold a final special public hearing on Wednesday, Nov. 10 to take testimony on changes to county council district lines. Every 10 years, boundaries of county council districts are updated based on new census numbers to reflect how populations have changed. Members of the public can attend to learn more about the proposed district changes and submit in-person or live public testimony. The independent County Districting Committee is scheduled to adopt or amend proposed changes on Nov. 17.

The proposed changes to the county council districts extend County Council District 2 south into County Council District 4, west of Mill Creek and north of 164th. In addition, a small of portion of County Council District 4 south of I-405 and bounded by Damson Road, S. Danvers Road and 203 Place Southwest is moved to County Council District 3. The changes would result in a maximum population deviation between districts of 1.5%. You can read more in our earlier story here.

Public comment about these changes can be sent via email to districting@snoco.org or by mail to Districting Committee, c/o Snohomish County Council, 3000 Rockefeller, Ave., M/S 609, Everett, WA 98201. Or you can provide in-person or remote public comment at the public hearing:

What: Snohomish County Districting Committee Special Meeting – Public Hearing When: 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10 Where: Snohomish City Council Chambers

Robert J. Drewel Building

Eighth Floor

3000 Rockefeller Ave.Everett, WA 98201 Virtual option: Zoom link Other details: View map online for location of the Drewel Bldg. and available parking

You can view recordings of previous meetings on Council’s meeting webpage by going to the “Miscellaneous” tab under the 2021 Archives.

If you need this information translated, contact districting@snoco.org. Si necesita que esta información sea traducida, comuníquese con por favor districting@snoco.org.

About redistricting

Under state law, the council districts created based on the 2020 Census data shall:

Be nearly equal in population

Be as compact as possible

Consist of geographically contiguous area

Not use population data to favor or disfavor any racial group or political party

Be drawn so that boundaries coincide with existing recognized natural boundaries

Preserve existing communities of related and mutual interest

The Districting Committee consists of five voting members. Four voting members, two from each major political party, were appointed by the Snohomish County Council and the fifth member was appointed by the committee to serve as chair. The chair of the redistricting committee is Kurt Hilt. The Democrat members of the redistricting committee are Hillary Moralez and Bill Phillips. The Republican members of the redistricting committee are Jim Langston and Sid Roberts.

For more information about Snohomish County’s redistricting process, public meetings, committee meetings and more, visit snohomishcountywa.gov/5773/Districting-Committee.