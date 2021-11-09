Letter to the editor: Council president’s code of conduct

Editor:

On 10/29/21 (three days prior to the election), Susan Paine, Edmonds City Council president, retweeted trash talk about three candidates running for City Council. The original tweet came from someone who goes by Edmonds Eats. Since My Edmonds News letters to the editor cannot show visuals, here is what she retweeted publicly through Twitter: “Know what’d be REALLY scary? Sleazeball Neil Tibbot, fake Janelle Cass, and unwell Kristiana Johnson making decisions about Edmonds the next 4 years. They’ve deliberately lied and skirted laws while trying to get our votes. Imagine what they’d do if they don’t need them.”

Is this how a city council president should behave? Doesn’t this go against the Code of Conduct Susan is presiding over? She should be removed from overseeing the rewriting of our City Code of Conduct and Code of Ethics as she clearly does not follow them.

As an Edmonds citizen, you should be extremely disappointed in Susan Paine. Shame on her for sharing this damaging tweet about candidates running. She needs to apologize to all involved. Myself, along with many other concerned Edmonds residents, hope this poor lack of judgment is made public. I believe it is the only way for Susan to stop these type of damaging actions, especially as council president. We deserve so much better from our elected leaders.

Kim Bayer-Augustavo

Edmonds