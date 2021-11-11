Letter to the editor: Highway 99 shouldn’t be a dumping ground for problems

Editor:

Dumping problems onto Highway 99 is not acceptable policy, for anyone, at any time, for any reason.

Be it on the left or right side of the highway. we need more than talk to make credible change occur.



As far back as November 2006, Councilmember Dave Orvis described well the conditions of that time, and all the issues surrounding the highway, businesses and folks living along this stretch of streets. And this includes Edmonds-Woodway High School and the variety of businesses and homes that make up this significant portion of Edmonds.

Take care of this vibrant neighborhood and let good things flow.

Jim Underhill

Edmonds