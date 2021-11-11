Letter to the editor: How about a vaccination requirement for Snohomish County restaurants?

Editor:

I’m a senior who is hesitant to eat at restaurants indoors because I don’t know whether people are vaccinated or not. Take-out or eating outdoors worked fine during nicer weather, but now that winter is approaching, eating inside makes more sense.

Yesterday I went to a birthday lunch with friends in Seattle, and it was reassuring that everyone was asked for proof of vaccination. The place was crowded, and even though those vaccinated could conceivably be carriers, it was one more safety precaution in place. This one reassurance helped to make the event fun and relaxing.

I wonder if there’s a way to know how restaurants in Seattle are doing, and if they are doing well even with the regulation. Might it make sense to have a similar regulation in Snohomish County? Well over 50% of people here are vaccinated, and it could help more people feel safe enough to go out to eat. The sooner we stop the spread the sooner we’ll all be able to do more of the things we used to enjoy.

So I’m wondering.

Terry Anderson

Edmonds