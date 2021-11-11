Letter to the editor: Let’s acknowledge accomplishments of our city government

Dear Editor,

I watched the Edmonds City Council meeting on Nov. 9 and was struck by just how toxic our local politics has become. Citizens calling in demanding civility but then making abusive and false statements against our public servants — who we elected and many of us continue to like and respect — demanding they resign and yelling at them for no clear reason. Calling the mayor “rude” when he’s only following the time guidelines set out from the beginning. Voicing their anger but not offering solutions, ideas or support for any specific policy. Just like our national politics, the main goal of many of these vocal citizens seems to be obstruct, delay and intimidate… to what end? How does this make our community a better place to live? How does this foster community involvement?

Perhaps that’s the point, to discourage the inclusion of multiple points of view, to get people to turn away and ignore what happens in our city. Or perhaps the goal is to push a false narrative about our city, that it’s failing somehow when in fact we have record tax revenues, sidewalks are being repaired, services are being expanded, a new AAA credit rating in the middle of a global pandemic while we managed to support our businesses and residents with grants and emergency measures designed to keep people safe and businesses open — success stories, not failure.

I encourage anyone to speak up at the next meeting — or to email the city council — so that a full picture of our community is represented. Share your priorities, urge action instead of delay and obstruction, show some support for ideas you like. I’m sure they could use a kind word or two.

Pam Brisse

Edmonds