Letter to the editor: Proposed ‘REDI’ manager not the answer for achieving city’s diversity goals

Editor:
It has come to my attention that the City of Edmonds has allotted a significant amount of money in the 2022 budget to pay for a newly created Race, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (REDI) Program Manager position.
It is my experience after nearly 30 years of working in the private sector and also with non-profit organizations that the only way these goals become a reality is for them to be a part of the job description, evaluation and compensation of every person in the organization with hiring and/or purchasing authority. “Race/equity/diversity/inclusion” managers who have no authority to hire, fire, affect compensation or award contracts end up being expensive figureheads who despite their talents, energy and skills are able to affect little or no change. They also tend to become a convenient scapegoat for leaders who instead of stepping up to the plate, shirk their obligations and blame the results on the “race/equity/diversity/inclusion” manager.
Save your money Edmonds. Hold the mayor and his staff accountable for race, equity, diversity and inclusion goals through appropriate job descriptions, performance reviews and compensation. If the mayor and his staff can’t set appropriate goals and the mayor can’t hold his staff accountable then we need a new mayor not an REDI manager.
Elizabeth Miakinin
Edmonds
I agree. Its too hard to take care and keep an eye on all we already have. I think the Mayor and Council should handle this. I think they should want to handle this…I say no to REDI.
If the council and Mayor think they won’t be blamed…well I don’t think they are realizing we are aware and watching. I want our Council to want to be involved…along with their Citizens. I didn’t elect these other people, we know nothing of them really. They should not be given that responsibility REDI nor should we as Citizens or Council and Mayor want them to. Thank you.
Ms Miakinin makes excellent points that provoke thought and debate. We all consider our personal experiences when determining our points of view. The result of allocation of funds for a REDI program manager may well be true in the end as Ms Miakinin predicts. Still were the allocation of funds for such a position lead to a more inclusive Edmonds, that would be worth the expense. Of course this is my opinion.