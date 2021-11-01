Letter to the editor: Proposed ‘REDI’ manager not the answer for achieving city’s diversity goals

Editor:

It has come to my attention that the City of Edmonds has allotted a significant amount of money in the 2022 budget to pay for a newly created Race, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (REDI) Program Manager position.

It is my experience after nearly 30 years of working in the private sector and also with non-profit organizations that the only way these goals become a reality is for them to be a part of the job description, evaluation and compensation of every person in the organization with hiring and/or purchasing authority. “Race/equity/diversity/inclusion” managers who have no authority to hire, fire, affect compensation or award contracts end up being expensive figureheads who despite their talents, energy and skills are able to affect little or no change. They also tend to become a convenient scapegoat for leaders who instead of stepping up to the plate, shirk their obligations and blame the results on the “race/equity/diversity/inclusion” manager.

Save your money Edmonds. Hold the mayor and his staff accountable for race, equity, diversity and inclusion goals through appropriate job descriptions, performance reviews and compensation. If the mayor and his staff can’t set appropriate goals and the mayor can’t hold his staff accountable then we need a new mayor not an REDI manager.

Elizabeth Miakinin

Edmonds