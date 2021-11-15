Letter to the editor: Resources for learning about homelessness in Snohomish County

Dear Editor,

As you are aware, recently, the League of Women Voters of Snohomish County (LWVSC) produced a radio program for KSER on a once-a-month radio program called Magazine on the Air. This program was a result of our three-year study on Homelessness of Families, Children and Youth in Snohomish.

Affordable housing has long been an issue in Edmonds. I encourage your readership to spend some time either watching the YouTube or listening to the podcast. The program is divided into five segments:

Segment 1: Results of the LWVSC study on homelessness of children, youth and families in Snohomish County.

Segment 2: An interview with Sarah Lunstrum, co-executive director of the anti-poverty non-profit “Take the Next Step” in Monroe, sharing what they do to serve families, children and youth experiencing few opportunities for affordable shelter in East Snohomish County.

Segment 3: A first-hand account from a guest speaker of their personal account experiencing homelessness in Snohomish County.

Segment 4: An interview with Housing Hope Chief Executive Officer Fred Safstrom.

Segment 5: Summary and call to action.

This is the link to Magazine on the Air. Magazine on the Air – League of Women Voters of Snohomish County (lwvsnoho.org). It will bring you to our Nov. 8, 2021, podcast. This is the link to the YouTube video: https://youtu.be/MXCBKxMk_Zc

You will find this time will be well spent becoming aware of the huge housing crisis in our community and how we can work together to make a difference for those experiencing housing insufficiency.

Phyllis Busch

Chairperson, Children’s Services Committee

League of Women Voters of Snohomish County