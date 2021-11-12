Letter to the editor: Supporting idea of vaccination requirement for restaurants

Editor:

We continued to follow My Edmonds News while away in Ireland. So I was glad to read and agree with Terry Anderson’s letter suggesting a vaccination requirement for Snohomish County restaurants. Way back on Aug. 22, I voiced similar concerns. I handed out copies at several restaurants we use in Edmonds, without apparent results. I was particularly surprised that the Waterfront Center did not consider that option, at least for their own restaurant, if not reserved events.

Snohomish County has a different perspective than King County (and certainly San Francisco ), so I don’t foresee government mandates coming. However, I’m still of the belief that there are several Edmonds restaurants that would come out ahead if they offered what Terry, I and others (not just us “elders,” but families and immune deficient individuals) would greatly appreciate. They could even try it on a limited portion of dining hours.

We can only hope,

Kevin O’Keeffe

Edmonds