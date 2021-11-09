Letter to the editor: The message behind advsiory votes on November ballot

Editor:

Many of us have been anxiously following Tuesday night’s results, hoping our favorite candidate had enough votes to win the election.

While the non-partisan races are being decided, Snohomish County voters gave their advice about how they feel on three issues that didn’t include candidates this year but could impact partisan races next year, or at least they should.

Our Nov. 2 ballots included three Advisory Votes (AV) on legislation that was passed without a vote of the people by our state legislators and voters indicated how they feel about them.

This year the legislature imposed House Bill 1477. It was co-sponsored by our own 21st Legislative District Representatives, Lillian Ortiz-Self and Strom Peterson. HB1477 implements a $432 million tax on telephone lines to fund behavioral health crisis response and suicide prevention. Voters voiced their opinion on this legislation with AV36.

The legislature also passed Senate Bill 5096, a 7% tax on capital gains in excess of $250,000. SB5096 would cost taxpayers over $5 1/2 billion and added to government spending. Voters voiced their opinion on this legislation with AV37.

AV38 asked voters opinion about Senate Bill 5315, a 2% tax on insurers raising $53 million for government spending.

The results of the Nov. 2 vote have not been finalized but it already looks like Snohomish County voters – by 65% – would like these legislative tax bills repealed.

Legislative representatives from the 21st District — Liias, Peterson and Ortiz-Self — supported tax bills which the people opposed by an overwhelming margin. Clearly, they have no interest in the wishes and needs of the people they claim to represent. So, when they run for reelection, we should ask them to explain their votes and make certain the voters of the 21st District are aware of their support for these tax increases and find candidates that will represent their best interests.

Jeff Scherrer

Edmonds